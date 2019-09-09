The Boy in the Dress RSC musical full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for The Boy in the Dress musical at the RSC.

The show, directed by Gregory Doran, is Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' text, with music from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers. The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.

The lead role of Dennis will be played by Oliver Crouch, Jackson Laing, Tom Lomas and Toby Mocrei.

Darvesh, Dennis' best friend, will be played by Ethan Dattani, Shivain Kara-Patel, Kassian Shae Ahktar and Arjun Singh Khakh.

Asha Banks, Tabitha Knowles and Miriam Nyarko will play Lisa James, Dennis' fashion-savvy friend, while Alfie Jukes and Zachary Loonie will play his older brother John.

Joining the previously announced Rufus Hound, Irvine Iqbal, Natasha Lewis and Forbes Masson in the adult cast will be Charlotte Wakefield (Crazy for You) as Miss Windsor.

Other cast includes David Birch (Maudlin Street Captain), Hannah Fairclough (ensemble), Max Gill (Big Mac), Ahmed Hamad (ensemble), Ryan Heenan (Rory), Charlotte Jaconelli (Lorna), Alim Jayda (ensemble), Christina Modestou (Miss Bresslaw), Alexander Moneypenny (Gareth), Clancy Ryan (ensemble), Cilla Silvia (ensemble), Jack Anthony Smart (Swing), Ben Thompson (Oddbod), Jamie Tyler (St Kenneth's Captain), Georgie Westall (Swing) and Grace Wylde (Louise).

Aletta Collins will choreograph the show, which has design by Robert Jones, lighting by Mark Henderson and sound by Paul Groothius and Tom Marshall. Further creative team members are to be revealed.

The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020.