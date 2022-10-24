The SpongeBob Musical announces London season and tour dates

More details have been released for the UK premiere production of The SpongeBob Musical, which opens next spring.

A new version of the show, based on the much-loved Nickelodeon series of the same name (and its cohort of nautical characters), will run next year at venues across the nation.

Featuring SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Eugene and Gary the Snail, the musical has original tunes by the likes of Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Plain White T's and more. It is written by Kyle Jarrow and conceived by Tina Landau, and there are additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

The new production of the hit musical will begin performances at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Wednesday 5 April 2023 then visiting Birmingham (11 to 15 April), Bradford (18 to 22 April), Oxford (25 to 29 April), Dublin (9 to 13 May), Manchester (16 to 20 May), Belfast (30 May to 3 June), Cardiff (5 to 10 June), Blackpool (13 to 17 June), Peterborough (20 to 24 June), Wolverhampton (27 June to 1 July), Norwich (4 to 8 July), Leicester (11 to 15 July) and Aberdeen (18 to 22 July).

Over the summer, it will play for a five week season at the Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall from 26 July to 26 August, prior to visiting Plymouth (30 August to 2 September).

Casting and creative team for the show are to be revealed.