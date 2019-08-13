Posh tour cast joining Tyger Drew-Honey announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Laura Wade's Posh, which opens in September in Oxford.

Appearing alongside the previously announced Tyger Drew-Honey will be Ollie Appleby as Hugo Fraser-Tyrwhitt, Chris Born as James Leighton-Masters, Matthew Entwistle as Toby Maitland, Isobel Laidler as Rachel, Jamie Littlewood as Dimitri Mitropoulos, Peter McNeil O'Connor as Chris, Taylor Mee as Ed Montgomery, Adam Mirsky as Guy Bellingfield, Ellie Nunn as Charlie, George Prentice as Miles Richards, Simon Rhodes as Jeremy, Joseph Tyler Todd as George Balfour, Jack Whittle as Harry Villiers, with understudies Andy Owens and Louis Palmer.

Wade's piece was first staged in 2010, and was adapted into a film in 2014 starring Max Irons. It is based on stories surrounding an infamous Oxford University dining society.

Posh will open at Oxford Playhouse on Tuesday 3 September and will tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Rose Theatre Kingston and Theatr Clwyd, Mold until 26 October 2019.

The production will have direction by Lucy Hughes, with set and costume design by Will Coombs, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Domenico Menghini.