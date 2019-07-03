Laura Wade's Posh to embark on new tour starring Tyger Drew-Honey

Tyger Drew-Honey will star in a new touring production of Laura Wade's hit play Posh, it has been announced.

Drew-Honey, known for his role in Outnumbered and Cuckoo on the BBC, will make his stage debut in the tour, which runs for five weeks this autumn. Further casting for the piece is to be revealed.

Wade's piece was first staged in 2010, and was adapted into a film in 2014 starring Max Irons. It is based on the Riot Club, an Oxford University infamous dining society.

Posh will open at Oxford Playhouse on Tuesday 3 September and will tour to Cambridge Arts Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Rose Theatre Kingston and Theatr Clwyd, Mold until 26 October 2019.

The production will have direction by Lucy Hughes, with set and costume design by Will Coombs, lighting design by Gary Bowman and sound design by Domenico Menghini.

Wade said: "Power, privilege and entitlement are as much in the news now as they were when Posh was first performed, so it feels like a good time to bring the boys back to the table."