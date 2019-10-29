Pippi Longstocking musical cast at Royal and Derngate to include Emily-Mae

The full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Pippi Longstocking at the Royal and Derngate, Northampton has been announced.

Emily-Mae (Little Shop of Horrors, Brooklyn the Musical, The Producers) will play the title role of Pippi, with an ensemble cast comprising Scott Brooks, Matthew Churcher, Philippa Hogg, Hanora Kamen, Rowena Lennon, Alex Parry and Luke Potter.

Astrid Lindgren's book has been adapted for the stage 75 years after it was first written, with Mike Akers (Treasure Island, Peter Pan, Jane Eyre) following on from an initial script by the late John Miller.

With original music by Stu Barker (Brief Encounter, The Red Shoes), the show will be directed by The Wardrobe Ensemble's Jesse Jones and Helena Middleton (Education, Education, Education and The Last of the Pelican Daughters), with design by Katie Sykes (A Monster Calls, Peter Pan, Jane Eyre), lighting design by Sally Ferguson (Strange Fruit), sound design by Dominic Bilkey (Jane Eyre, Peter Pan, Shadowlands) and casting by Anji Carroll.

The show will play at the Royal and Derngate, Northampton as their festive fixture from 10 to 31 December with a press night on 18 December. It follows from the success of their previous year's production The Worst Witch, which transferred to the West End earlier this year.