You can stream the Wicked movie in the UK now

The new Wicked movie has been released on digital platforms for streaming in the UK.

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Jonathan Bailey (Fiyero) lead the adaptation, alongside Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

The film received glowing reviews, including from WhatsOnStage. It was nominated for a number of Golden Globes, with the winners due to be revealed this weekend.

After being released in cinemas in late November, it is now available for streaming in the UK. A physical media release is reportedly set for early February for the US (UK dates are to be confirmed) – and you can pre-order now.

You can purchase the film via Amazon here, while other streaming platforms are available.

In the meantime, listen to our latest review of the film in the brand new WhatsOnStage Podcast below:

