Win Snow Palace Afternoon Tea for two – and two tickets for the WhatsOnStage Awards

It’s time for another Two-Ticket Thursday – a chance to revel in the best the West End has to offer!

We’re offering one lucky winner the chance to experience the enchanting Snow Palace Afternoon Tea at Strand Palace, perfect for a festive treat in London’s Covent Garden.

With live entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus and his elf, the Snow Palace Afternoon Tea will be a magical Christmas experience. Indulge in an array of savoury delights such as sage and onion roast turkey brioche buns and smoked salmon sandwiches, and delight in sweet treats like Arctic Reindeer white chocolate mousse and Winter Forest cherry gateaux.

Enjoy a Snow Palace cocktail, mocktail, or prosecco, with live performances by the Snow Palace Ballerina on weekends. All bookings until 16 January 2025 will feature a magical Snow Palace Afternoon Tea, while any competition redemption after this date will be the Theatre Inspired Afternoon Tea.

On top of the chance to win Afternoon Tea, the winner will also be given two tickets to the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards on 9 February 2025! Featuring exclusive performances from the most exciting shows and performers around, the silver anniversary special will be a one-night-only extravaganza.

Enter the competition here.

Competition Terms and Conditions

• Prize consists of an Afternoon Tea experience at the Strand Palace (subject to availability determined by the venue (“Distributor 1”)) as well as a pair of tickets to the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards (subject to availability determined by the producers of the vent (“Distributor 2”))

• The promoter for this competition is WhatsOnStage Ltd (“the Promoter”).

• These terms and conditions apply to this competition and entry to the competition is acceptance of these terms and conditions.

• The competition is only available to residents of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man over the age of 18.

• Employees of the Promoter, their family members or anyone else connected in any way with the competition or helping to set up the competition shall not be permitted to enter.

• No purchase is necessary to enter the competition and only one entry per person will be accepted.

• The competition will run from Thursday 21 November 2024 until 12pm on Sunday 24 November 2024. After this specified date, no further entries to the competition will be recognised.

• The winner will be selected at random and will be notified by email within 2 days of the competition closing. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 1 day of notification, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select a replacement winner (and that winner will similarly have to respond to the notification sent to them by the Promoter within 1 day of that notification being sent to them or else they will also forfeit their prize).

• The Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a happening outside of their control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the Promoter.

• No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

• Any Promoter is not responsible for inaccurate prize details supplied to any entrant by any third party connected with this Promotion.

• No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are non-transferable. Prizes are subject to availability and we reserve the right to substitute any prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice.

• In the interest of fairness, winners will be chosen at random.

• The Promoter will not be liable for winners not receiving the email to notify them of their success or failing to attend on time or, indeed, at all.

• The Promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

• These Terms and Conditions are effective as of 21 November 2024.

• Strand Palace cannot cater to nuts allergies

• The theme of the Afternoon Tea might change throughout the year, a festive Afternoon Tea will be live from mid-November to mid-January, check the website at point of redemption for current theme.