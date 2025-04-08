Rachel Zegler-led Evita reveals further casting for revival at The London Palladium

Further casting has been revealed for the new revival of Evita at The London Palladium.

Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler will make her UK stage debut in the title role. Jamie Lloyd directs the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which will run from 14 June to 6 September 2025, with a press night set for 27 June.

Lloyd previously directed an award-winning outdoor version of the musical in 2019 at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, with this production labelled “an evolution” of that show.

Michael Harrison and Lloyd have announced that Diego Andres Rodriguez will play Che.

Lloyd commented that “before he even graduated, Diego made his professional debut as Artie in our production of Sunset Blvd on Broadway, in which he also understudied and played the leading role, Joe Gillis.”

The director added: “He is an incredible young actor and a fantastic vocalist. We’re so thrilled he will be making his West End debut in Tim and Andrew’s iconic musical.”

Rodriguez confirmed: “I’m beyond thrilled to be making my West End debut in Evita this summer at the historic London Palladium! Being directed by Jamie Lloyd again, working with the Jamie Lloyd Company’s incredible team, and playing Che opposite Rachel is an opportunity of a lifetime. This is a dream come true!”

The producer recently spoke to WhatsOnStage about casting Zegler, calling her audition tape “sensational.”

Further cast and creatives are to be revealed.

Tickets for Evita are on sale below. There will also be 5,000 tickets available across the run at £25 exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These tickets will be available across all levels of the theatre, and go on sale at a later date.