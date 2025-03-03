Wicked movie wins two Oscars

The movie adaptation of Wicked picked up two Academy Awards at the 2025 ceremony.

The Jon M Chu-directed film was nominated for a total of ten awards: Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Ariana Grande, Production Design, Film Editing, Achievement in Sound, Visual Effects, Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Cynthia Erivo and Best Picture.

It reigned victorious in the following categories: Best Costume Design (for Paul Tazewell) and Production Design (for Nathan Crowley).

Celebrated costume designer Tazewell discussed his winning pieces in an exclusive episode of the WhatsOnStage Podcast:

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) collaborated on the screenplay with Dana Fox.

Part two is expected to bubble into cinemas this November.