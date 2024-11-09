Theatre News

Wicked behind-the-scenes special to be broadcast on Sky Arts Freeview channel

No doubt it will be… popular

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

9 November 2024

wickkkd
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, © Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked will air next weekend on the Freeview channel Sky Arts.

A celebration of the Universal Pictures’ film directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the special was filmed on the movie’s Emerald City set.

Defying Gravity will include Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode sharing personal memories, intimate video diaries, and secrets about the making of the film. The special will also include the world premiere of a scene from the movie.

It will be shown on the Sky Arts Freeview channel (available for most people in the UK) on Saturday 16 November from 8pm – three days before its broadcast in the US, and six days before the major flick lands in cinemas.

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked is produced by Monkey, part of Universal International Studios, and executive-produced by Rob Bagshaw and Andy Charles Smith for Monkey.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Noah Thomas and Leesa Tully, still from the video

Watch a performance of “C U Never” from Why Am I So Single?

The show continues at the Garrick Theatre