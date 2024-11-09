Wicked behind-the-scenes special to be broadcast on Sky Arts Freeview channel

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked will air next weekend on the Freeview channel Sky Arts.

A celebration of the Universal Pictures’ film directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the special was filmed on the movie’s Emerald City set.

Defying Gravity will include Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode sharing personal memories, intimate video diaries, and secrets about the making of the film. The special will also include the world premiere of a scene from the movie.

It will be shown on the Sky Arts Freeview channel (available for most people in the UK) on Saturday 16 November from 8pm – three days before its broadcast in the US, and six days before the major flick lands in cinemas.

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked is produced by Monkey, part of Universal International Studios, and executive-produced by Rob Bagshaw and Andy Charles Smith for Monkey.