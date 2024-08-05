Theatre News

Wicked movie costumes displayed at cinemas

See what Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo worn in the films!

The costumes on display, photos taken from Odeon’s TikTok

Costumes from the upcoming Wicked movies are flying into cinemas across the UK.

Worn by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, currently on display are a pink gown and a black cloak with the iconic witch hat.

According to reports online, the two costumes have been seen in cities like Liverpool and Birmingham and are currently situated in Odeon in Leicester Square until Tuesday 6 August.

In a recent post on X, Odeon cinemas confirmed the costumes will be “touring some [of our] cinemas over the next few weeks” – so keep an eye out for any further stops!

The big-screen adaptation stars Erivo and Grande, alongside Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property.

The first part will bubble into cinemas on 22 November. Part two is slated for 26 November, 2025. Watch a making of the film featurette below:

