Wicked movie announces soundtrack details

Tickets for the first film in the two-part adaptation also went on sale today

The first part of the Wicked movie adaptation, set to be released next month, has revealed its official soundtrack plans.

The film (first of two parts) will bubble into cinemas on 22 November.The Wicked films star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond.

Jon M Chu directs the two-part property. Part Two is slated for November 2025.

The soundtrack, released on 22 November 2024 is as follows – with vinyl versions available to pre-order now:

1. “No One Mourns the Wicked” – Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D Clarke and Jenna Boyd

2. “Dear Old Shiz” – Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande

3. “The Wizard And I” – Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh

4. “What Is This Feeling?” – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

5. “Something Bad” – Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo

6. “Dancing Through Life” – Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo

7. “Popular” – Ariana Grande

8. “I’m Not That Girl” – Cynthia Erivo

9. “One Short Day” – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

10. “A Sentimental Man” – Jeff Goldblum

11.” Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande

A variety of West End stars were confirmed in the flick today – you can find out more here.

New footage (and singing!) has also been released: