Sharon D Clarke and more join Wicked movie

Tickets for the first film in the two-part adaptation also went on sale today

It’s been confirmed: multi-award-winning stage star Sharon D Clarke will appear in the forthcoming Wicked movie.

Revealed as part of the show’s official soundtrack, Clarke will take on an as unconfirmed role in the forthcoming flick. West End stars Courtney Mae-Briggs (Hamilton) and Jenna Boyd (Come From Away) will also appear – and we’re sure we can add more names to the list in the near future.

The film (first of two parts) will bubble into cinemas on 22 November.

The Wicked films star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Peter Dinklage as Dr Dillamond. Jon M Chu directs the two-part property. Part Two is slated for November 2025.

New footage (and singing!) has also been released today:

The magical event of the year arrives November 22! ✨

Get your tickets to #WickedMovie now: https://t.co/ZusjT6LSz2 pic.twitter.com/qsODdYbyWv — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) October 9, 2024

Clarke will be seen on stage at the National Theatre in The Importance of Being Earnest, also beginning next month

The soundtrack, released on 22 November is as follows:

1. No One Mourns the Wicked – Ariana Grande ft. Andy Nyman, Courtney Mae-Briggs, Jeff Goldblum, Sharon D Clarke and Jenna Boyd

2. Dear Old Shiz – Shiz University Choir ft. Ariana Grande

3. The Wizard And I – Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh

4. What Is This Feeling? – Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

5. Something Bad – Peter Dinklage ft. Cynthia Erivo

6. Dancing Through Life – Jonathan Bailey ft. Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode & Cynthia Erivo

7. Popular – Ariana Grande

8. I’m Not That Girl – Cynthia Erivo

9. One Short Day – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

10. A Sentimental Man – Jeff Goldblum

11. Defying Gravity – Cynthia Erivo ft. Ariana Grande