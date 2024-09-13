Why Am I So Single? celebrates its West End opening night with the VIPs posing the questions

WhatsOnStage was on hand yesterday evening as the West End welcomed a big fancy musical from the writers of Six, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Why Am I So Single? saw the cast, creatives and VIP guests ready to mingle at London’s Garrick Theatre and the afterparty in Covent Garden.

We decided to let the aforementioned VIPs pose the questions to the cast last night and you can find out what Jo Foster (who plays Oliver in the show), Leesa Tulley (Nancy) and Noah Thomas (Artie) had to say in our “Opening Night” video:

The world premiere cast also includes Jordan Cambridge-Taylor, Collette Guitart, Jemima Brown, Josh Butler, Natasha Leaver, Ran Marner, Joshian Angelo Omaña, Natasha Wilde, Rhys Wilkinson, Jamel Matthias, Olivia O’Connor, Callum Bell, Owen McHugh, Caitlin Redpath and Ebony Clarke, who is also the resident choreographer.

Why Am I So Single? was awarded the full five stars from WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton, stating that “its energy and bravery spring from its wild inventiveness”.

The show is co-directed by Moss and choreographer Ellen Kane, while the creative team features orchestrator, musical supervisor and vocal arranger Joe Beighton, set designer Moi Tran, costume designer Max Johns, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, sound designer Paul Gatehouse, casting directors Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price, band fixers Sylvia Addison and Richard Morris, music producers Future Cut, associate choreographer Michael Naylor, production manager Phoebe Bath and general managers Kenny Wax Productions and Ameena Hamid Productions.

Why Am I So Single? is currently booking until 13 February 2025, with tickets on sale below.