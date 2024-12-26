whatsonstage white
What are the best movies about theatre?

How do we talk about the stage on screen?

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

26 December 2024

Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson
© Netflix, photo by Macall Polay

We’ve served up a Boxing Day podcast treat for you!

With the release of Sing Sing, a film about the power of theatre in prison, in time for the awards season, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex pick their top three backstage dramas.

From Synedoche, New York to Birdman to tick, tick….Boom! there’s a lot to discuss. And we know we’ve left some out!

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

