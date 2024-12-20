whatsonstage white
What are the best stage shows of 2024?

From an Andrew Lloyd Webber spoof to Ben Whishaw in Waiting for Godot

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| Chichester | Edinburgh | London | Stratford-upon-Avon |

20 December 2024

A mosaic of the shows featured in the round-up

As the theatrical year comes to an end with The Tempest, WhatsOnStage’s chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood look back on the hits of the last 12 months, from The Years to Fiddler on the Roof, or Oedipus to Weather Girl. There are also some honourable mentions for multiple musicals with very long titles. And Oliver!. 

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here – including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

