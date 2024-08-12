West End’s Theatre Cafe Diner to close

The Theatre Cafe Diner will close its doors.

First opening on Saturday 8 October 2022 , the diner is situated over two floors at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue. It offers a “full theatrical dining experience”, including a singing waiting team performing show tunes while customers eat.

It will now close on 1 September 2024, citing necessary building works that would have taken months to complete. As such, the owners have taken the decision to instead close.

Senior Management of the Theatre Cafe Diner said: “We would like to take the time to thank every single person, from the UK and beyond, who has visited us at the current site and shared our passion and love for all things theatre. We also would like to mainly thank our fabulous singing waiting team, both current and past, for truly being the heartbeat of that venue and making it the spectacular experience everyone has so enjoyed. Though in the meantime, please visit us one last time at Shaftesbury Avenue and celebrate the last two years with our wonderful singing waiting team and this incredible dining experience like no other.”

It isn’t all bad news – there seem to be exciting plans to come, according to Joe Davey, CEO of the Theatre Cafe Diner, who said: “The good news is that we already have a brilliant new venue, that allows us to come back bigger and better than ever before. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming announcement in the next few weeks.”

Last year, the Theatre Cafe on St Martin’s Lane also closed, that time over rent arrears.