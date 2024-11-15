West End theatres to dim lights for Timothy West

The West End will dim its lights to honour the late actor Timothy West.

West’s death was announced by his family earlier this week. The actor was a powerhouse presence on stages and screens, appearing in some of the largest productions of the last century.

Hannah Essex, co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre, said: “Timothy West was a true giant of our industry, whose talent, energy and versatility over an extraordinary seven-decade career put him at the very top of his profession. He was one of our finest stage actors, and we are proud to be able to pay tribute to him in this small way. We offer our condolences to his loved ones.”

Lights will be dimmed for two minutes at 7pm on Tuesday 19 November.

A number of venues have issued statements following West’s passing. The National Theatre said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Timothy West. He performed at the National Theatre in Long Day’s Journey Into Night (1991), King Lear (1997) and most recently Luther (2001). Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

The RSC said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Timothy West We would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to Timothy’s family and friends – in particular to his wife Prunella and children, including Samuel, who is an associate artist and will play Malvolio in Twelfth Night.”