West End Does: Christmas reveals 2023 line-up

The concerts will be staged at Cadogan Hall this December

Exclusive: The full line-up has been announced for the 2023 edition of West End Does: Christmas.

The concerts will feature a mix of contemporary and traditional carols and songs and guest choirs from Stagebox Musical Theatre, Guildford School of Acting and Our Dementia Choir.

West End stars joining them will be Kelly Mathieson (The Phantom of the Opera), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next to Normal), Rachel John (The Secret Life of Bees), Rob Houchen (South Pacific), Matt Lucas (Les Misérables), Emma Kingston (Evita), Joanna Ampil (Miss Saigon), Jacob Fowler (Heathers) and Bronté Barbé (Newsies).

In addition, the events will now be hosted by Ella Vaday (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK), as Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), founder of Our Dementia Choir, has had to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict. Samuel Wilson will serve as musical director.

Produced by Chorus Productions, West End Does: Christmas will be staged at Cadogan Hall on Sunday, 10 December 2023 at 2:30pm and 6:30pm.

