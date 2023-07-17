Richard Curtis’ Christmas Actually to run at London’s Southbank Centre

The festive show will be staged at the Royal Festival Hall this December

In partnership with Comic Relief, Senbla and Roast Productions will present a brand-new show for the festive season, curated by Richard Curtis (Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary).

Directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of an Anarchist), Christmas Actually promises to be a variety show with a celebrity line-up performing live music, poetry and comedy and regaling the audience with Christmas stories. It will also feature live illustrations from some of the world’s most well-known artists, virtual celebrity appearances reading “some brilliantly terrible Christmas cracker jokes”, children’s hilarious letters to Santa and a festive sing-along.

Curtis commented: “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle. And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the UK and around the world, 365 days a year.”

Casting as well as full creative team and celebrity guest information will be announced in the coming months.

Christmas Actually will run at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall from 7 to 11 December 2023, with tickets going on sale at 10am this Wednesday, 19 July.

