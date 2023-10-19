West End Musical Christmas to return, with initial line-up revealed

Following two previous successful outings in London, West End Musical Christmas will return this festive season.

Produced by the team behind Musical Con, the concert event promises a line-up of West End stars, a set of Christmas classics, a live band and a dance ensemble.

A handful of performers have also been revealed today, including Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked), Ben Forster (Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom Of The Opera), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal, Hamilton) and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain’t Too Proud, The Drifters Girl), alongside co-producer and West End Musical regular Shanay Holmes (Miss Saigon, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical). Additional names will be announced shortly.

West End Musical Christmas will be staged at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 12 December 2023 at 7:30pm.

