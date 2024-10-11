Watch a “Heartbeat” performance from new Steps musical Here & Now

Have a first listen to a performance from Here & Now, the new Steps musical set to premiere next month.

Penned by Shaun Kitchener and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, the piece follows the trials and tribulations of the workers and patrons of a seaside superstore named Better Best Bargains. It is produced by Steps, theatre company ROYO and music mogul Pete Waterman.

The cast is led by Rebecca Lock (Elf, School of Rock, Heathers) as Caz McGovern, Hiba Elchikhe (The Time Traveller’s Wife, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Aladdin) as Neeta Thakkar, Basement Jaxx lead vocalist Sharlene Hector (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, A Strange Loop, Dreamgirls) as Vel King and Blake Patrick Anderson (Rent, Hair, Be More Chill) as Robbie Davies.

Joining them are Finty Williams (The Baker’s Wife), Dan Partridge (Grease), Helen Colby (Sinatra the Musical), Gary Milner (Kiss Me, Kate), River Medway (House of Cleopatra), Edward Baker Duly (The King and I) and John Stacey (Kiss Me, Kate) as Patricia, Ben, Tracey, Gareth, Jem, Max and Lesley respectively.

The cast is completed by Olivia Bella (professional debut), Jabari Braham (Hello, Dolly!), Michael Carolan (Shrek), Alex Christian (Disney’s Newsies), Kade Ferraiolo (I Should Be So Lucky), Jemma Geanaus (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Charlie-Jay Johnson (Company, Bird College), Serina Mathew (The Time Traveller’s Wife), Jago Mottart (Jesus Christ Superstar), Markus Sodergren (Heathers the Musical) and Genevieve Taylor (Wicked).

Watch a performance of “Heartbeat” from Lock and Amy Shackcloth below:

First announced in February, the musical became the venue’s fastest selling show, with 50 per cent of seats sold within 24 hours. It then extended its world premiere run in April.

Choreographed by Matt Cole, the show has musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Matt Spencer-Smith, while set design is by Tom Rogers, costume design is by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Sam Cox, casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting, associate direction by Matt Hassall, associate choreography by Jane McMurtrie, associate sound design by Ollie Durrant, Music Technology by Phij Adams with Production Management by Setting Line.

The band, composed of Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee, have number one singles including “Tragedy”/”Heartbeat” and “Stomp”, as well as the likes of “One For Sorrow”, “Better Best Forgotten”, “5,6,7,8”, “Last Thing On My Mind”, “Love’s Got a Hold of My Heart” and “Chain Reaction”. All the aforementioned are set to appear in the show.

Here & Now is set to run at Birmingham’s Alexandra Theatre from 9 to 30 November 2024, with tickets on sale below.