See a different take on the five-star show!

An additional performance has been added for the solo take on Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, currently playing at the Duke of York’s Theatre.

A turn by Victoria Blunt, who is Andrew Scott’s understudy in the West End show, will take place on 6 October at 3pm. As with the first West End performance by Andrew Scott, all tickets will be £10.

The show will see Blunt take on all the roles in the piece (which was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton when Scott premiered it) across a 105-minute runtime.