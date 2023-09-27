Victoria Blunt to play West End Vanya public understudy performance
An additional performance has been added for the solo take on Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, currently playing at the Duke of York’s Theatre.
A turn by Victoria Blunt, who is Andrew Scott’s understudy in the West End show, will take place on 6 October at 3pm. As with the first West End performance by Andrew Scott, all tickets will be £10.
The show will see Blunt take on all the roles in the piece (which was heralded as “a revelation” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton when Scott premiered it) across a 105-minute runtime.
The production, which features an original score by Kelly Moran, Vanya has a creative team that also includes lighting designer James Farncombe, sound designer Dan Balfour, video designer Jack Phelan, movement director Michela Meazza, costume designer Natalie Pryce, associate designer Blythe Brett and assistant director Francesca Hsieh.