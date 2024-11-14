Two-Ticket Thursday! Win two tickets to Asi Wind – Incredibly Human, dinner for two at Artusi with a bottle of house wine

An epic Thursday bundle to see you into the weekend!

Here’s something a bit special to see out the week – a bumper Two-Ticket Thursday bundle!

Our running competition from WhatsOnStage is where you, our lovely readers, have the chance to bag two FREE tickets (and sometimes so extra special bonus prizes) to all manner of shows across the UK.

On special Tuesdays or Thursdays, we’ll announce the show in question and let you take part – so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for future chances over the coming weeks and months.

This week, working with the team behind the spellbinding Asi Wind – Incredibly Human, the competition is truly one of a kind: a pair of tickets to see the critically lauded show on a performance of the winner’s choosing at Underbelly Boulevard Soho, plus a meal for two at the glamourous Artusi restaurant, and a bottle of house wine.

Award-winning master illusionist Asi Wind is one of the most awe-inspiring magicians working today, having wowed audiences across continents with his unique work. He now appears for a limited season at the Underbelly Boulevard, located in the heart of Soho.

Competition Terms and Conditions