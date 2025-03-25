Trevor Ashley to star in Liza in Typsy at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Liza as you’ve never seen her before!

Trevor Ashley will play Liza Minnelli for five nights only.

After starring in The Producers as Roger De Bris, Ashley returns to the Menier Chocolate Factory in Liza in Typsy!.

Having played Liza in Sydney, New York, and London, he’ll now be backed by a seven-piece band to show the iconic performer as “dazzling, decadent and delightfully drunk!”

Liza in Typsy runs in London from 7 to 11 May.

After, Ashley will reprise his role in the West End transfer of The Producers.