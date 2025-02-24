Tim Rice comments on Cynthia Erivo’s casting in Jesus Christ Superstar

During an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Tim Rice addressed the recent casting of Cynthia Erivo as Jesus Christ in an upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl.

Days after WOS’ own editor-in-chief was invited onto the show to discuss the casting move, Ferrari questioned whether casting a woman in the role was a stretch, to which Rice responded: “it is a bit of a stretch, but I think it’s quite exciting. She is such a wonderful performer, great singer. I worked with her a little bit already some years ago. She sang some songs from Chess beautifully at a concert. She is just a great, great singer.”

Rice highlighted that there was no definitive image of Jesus and that interpretations varied: “I’ve seen it done by women before. The first time I saw it was at my daughter’s school, an all girls school did it. And it really worked, and they were amateurs and they were teenagers.

He continued: “I think a piece that is established, there’s no reason it can’t be done in lots of forms, and I think Cynthia, who is one of the best singers on the planet, will do a great version.” The lyricist, responsible for works like The Lion King, Evita and Chess, concluded that “there’s no earthly reason” why Erivo couldn’t take on the role.

Erivo previously appeared on an all-female album version of the show, playing the role of Mary.

Smatters of discontent around the casting haven’t dampened the excitement around the prediction as Wicked and The Colour Purple star Erivo returns to the stage. The show will run for a limited number of shows this August, with further cast members to be revealed.