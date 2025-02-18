whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Cynthia Erivo to lead Jesus Christ Superstar on stage

She’ll take on the title role!

Tanyel Gumushan

| Los Angeles |

18 February 2025

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo, © David Gordon

Cynthia Erivo will return to the stage in a new production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

The hit musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber was originally released as a concept album. It reflects on the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as told through the eyes of Judas.

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, and three-time Oscar nominee Erivo will play Jesus at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo will serve as director and choreographer, with Tony winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor. Casting is by The Telsey Office, and the piece is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt.

This production marks the return of a summer musical at the Bowl after a hiatus following the Covid lockdowns.

Performances will take place between Friday 1 to Sunday 3 August 2025.

