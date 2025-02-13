Three Sisters at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe – review

You could perhaps call it Chekhov unplugged, or even Anton goes acoustic. Either way, this debut of the great Russian dramatist at the Globe, in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, feels like it’s taking him back to his roots. It’s about as far from Benedict Andrews’ landmark 2012 reworking that you could go.

Rory Mullarkey’s lucid new translation highlights the expansive plain-speaking of the characters. They’re forever bluntly laying out their innermost thoughts, sometimes in soliloquy, but more often at each other; spewing their neuroses over anyone who happens to be in range.

It’s all deeply un-British but, says Mullarkey in a programme note, that’s the whole point. To revel in the Russian-ness. What’s interesting is that, far from draining the text of humour, it heightens it. Caroline Steinbeis’ production finds laughter in even the most unexpected places. When the previously pollyannaish Irina (Ruby Thompson) talks frankly of her existential despair, it elicits laughter; at the end, Masha (Shannon Tarbet) screams in visceral agony when Vershinin (Paul Ready) leaves her, and is quickly undercut to comic effect by Olga (Michelle Terry), ever the schoolmistress, berating her “that’s enough”.

Designer Oli Townsend’s period costumes and set, which stylishly incorporates the oft-mentioned trees surrounding the house, emphasise the isolation of the family and the staid nature of their daily lives. Reminders of time passing, a major theme of the play, are everywhere. When the company closely observes the spinning top brought by Fedotik (Kelvin Ade), it feels like they’re watching their own lives ebb away. Irina’s name written in flowers above the stage further establishes the funereal feel. The sisters’ yearnings – for Moscow, for love, for anything but the drudgery of their provincial existence – fade along with the candlelight, which provides a highly apposite metaphor as it’s gradually snuffed out.