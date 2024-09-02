“Stop the Arts” protestors issue statement after flying banner from Shakespeare’s Globe

The campaign group “Stop the Arts” has issued a new statement to WhatsOnStage after draping a banner over Shakespeare’s Globe last week.

On Friday afternoon, purple fabric was flown from the Thameside venue calling for the arts to be stopped, with the theatre stating that this lasted for five minutes or so before the protestors were moved along.

There was widespread bafflement on social media after the act, as well as speculation that the protests could be an elaborate prank. The move coming against the backdrop of a series of cuts to arts funding in Scotland, and local council funding across England.

In a new statement, the group claims to be motivated by the belief that “art is complete”, and that “everything that can be done, has been done”. They also claimed that they “stopped theatre” at the Globe, and had pulled off similar actions at Birmingham’s famous Ikon Gallery on 15 August and at Birmingham Hippodrome on 24 August. They also threatened further strikes, though did not give additional details.

In addition to the statement, the organisation sent this writer a series of social media posts from notable individuals like actors Samuel West and Matthew Lewis and broadcaster Edith Bowman responding to the protest. A social media clip has shown protestors chanting outside the Globe.

The statement in full:

“Enough is enough. Art is complete. Everything that can be done, has been done. On Friday we stopped theatre at The Globe. On Thursday 15 August we stopped visual art at The Ikon Gallery. On Saturday 24th August we stopped opera at the Birmingham Hippodrome. We will not hesitate to stop the arts again without warning at a time of our choosing. Where will we strike next? Stop The Arts, now.”

Contrary to the statement, the Globe confirmed that there was minimal disruption to performances or the Globe’s operations.