The Wind in the Willows to be streamed on National Theatre at Home

The National Theatre has announced that The Wind in the Willows will join its streaming platform, National Theatre at Home, on 8 May 2025.

Captured live at The London Palladium in 2017, the production stars Rufus Hound as Toad, Simon Lipkin as Ratty, Craig Mather as Mole, Neil McDermott as Chief Weasel, Denise Welch as Mrs Otter, and Gary Wilmot as Badger.

Based on Kenneth Grahame’s novel, the musical features a book by Julian Fellowes and a score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. It was directed for the stage by Rachel Kavanaugh, with the live capture directed by Tim Van Someren. The production was originally staged by producer Jamie Hendry, alongside Gavin Kalin and Austin Shaw.

The Wind in the Willows will be available alongside other family titles on the platform, including Life of Pi, which is released for streaming today.

National Theatre at Home, which launched in 2020, now offers access to over 100 productions with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are priced at £9.99 per month or £99.99 annually. All productions include captions, and over 85 per cent are available with audio description.