Life of Pi to be streamed on National Theatre at Home

It’ll be available in time for Easter

The multi-award-winning Life of Pi will be available to stream at home from April.

Yann Martel’s story is adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti. It follows a 16-year-old boy who finds himself stranded on a lifeboat in the Pacific Ocean with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a tiger.

At the 2022 Olivier Awards, it won Best New Play, while Hiran Abeysekera’s performance was awarded Best Actor, and there was a historic first win for the seven performers who collectively played the tiger.

Produced by Simon Friend Entertainment and Sheffield Theatres, it was filmed live in London’s West End.

Life of Pi arrives on National Theatre at Home on 10 April 2025.