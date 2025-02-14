whatsonstage white
The Other Place with Emma D’Arcy to be added to National Theatre at Home

The new play will be available in March

Tanyel Gumushan

14 February 2025

The Other Place
Emma D’arcy in The Other Place, © Sarah Lee

The Other Place will arrive on National Theatre at Home next month.

From 20 March, subscribers will be able to stream the new play, inspired by Antigone. 

Written and directed by Alexander Zeldin (The Confessions) and featuring music by Yannis Philippakis (founding member and the lead vocalist of indie band Foals), the new play revolves around two sisters, Annie and Issy, who reunite on the anniversary of the death of their father.

The piece ran at the National Theatre last year, and was described as “astonishing” by our critic.

Emma D’Arcy, who was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for their performance stars as Annie, alongside Alison Oliver (Saltburn) as Issy. They are joined by Lee Braithwaite (Cowbois) as Leni, Jeremy Killick (The Confessions) as Terry, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) as Chris and Nina Sosanya (Screw) as Erica.

The production features set and costume design by Rosanna Vize, lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Josh Anio Grigg, movement direction by Marcin Rudy, voice coaching by Cathleen McCarron, associate lighting design by Bethany Gupwell and staff direction by Sammy Glover.

The Other Place joins titles like Waitress, Coriolanus and Death of England, all recently announced to be added to National Theatre at Home in 2025.

