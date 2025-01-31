National Theatre to host ‘watch along premiere’ for Waitress recording – watch an exclusive clip

National Theatre at Home will host a watch-along premiere of Waitress: the Musical at 7pm GMT on Friday 14 February.

Waitress features composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. With support from her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to pursue her dreams.

The virtual event is available exclusively to subscribers of National Theatre at Home, which costs £9.99 per month or £99.99 per year. Viewers can join the conversation via the NT’s Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (Twitter) channels, and are encouraged to host their own watch parties.

You can see an exclusive clip from the show here:

The musical has book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus and choreography by Lorin Latarro. Based on the film of the same name, it had its UK premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in 2019, closing when lockdowns shuttered venues across the UK. A tour then commenced in 2021, visiting locations nationwide.