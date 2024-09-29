The Stage Debut Awards 2024 winners announced including Jack Wolfe, Grace Hodgett Young and Jeevan Braich

The Stage has announced the winners for the 2024 Debut Awards, recognising emerging talent in UK theatre.
The winners were revealed at a ceremony at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by Divina De Campo.
The Full List of 2024 Nominees
Best Performer in a Play (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide):
- Deborah Ayorinde for Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White at the Lyric Hammersmith, London
- Imogen Elliott for The Voice of the Turtle at Jermyn Street Theatre, London
- Kasper Hilton-Hille for That Face at the Orange Tree Theatre, London
- Gareth John for Housemates at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
- Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London
- Nadia Parkes for The House Party at Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester
- Taylor Russell for The Effect at the National Theatre, London
- WINNER: Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide at the National Theatre, London
Best Performer in a Musical (sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment):
- Scarlett Ayers for The Verge of Forever at the Other Palace, London
- WINNER: Jeevan Braich for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London
- Laura Dawkes for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
- Myles Frost for MJ the Musical at Prince Edward Theatre, London
- Joshua Ginsberg for Cable Street at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London
- WINNER: Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London
Best Director (sponsored by Arts Council England):
- Ellie Coote for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester
- WINNER: Sophie Drake for The Bleeding Tree at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, London
- Emily Foran for Little Women at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast
Best Designer (sponsored by Preevue):
- WINNER: Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video) for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London
- Ellie Koslowsky (set) for Vegetables at A secret location, London
- Nadya Sayapina (set), Anastasiya Ryabova (costume), Lidiia Dresch-Pyshna (costume) and Dmytro Guk (video/projection) for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at Barbican Theatre, London
- Skylar Turnbull Hurd (lighting) for These Demons at Theatre503, London
Best Writer (sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions):
- WINNER: Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre, London
- Martha Loader for Bindweed at Mercury Theatre, Colchester
- Harry McDonald for Foam at the Finborough Theatre, London
- Hannah Morley for We Could All Be Perfect at Sheffield Theatres, Sheffield
- WINNER: Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
- Anastasia Osei-Kuffour for Love Steps at the Omnibus Theatre, London
Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer (sponsored by Crossroads Live):
- Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab for The Enormous Crocodile at Leeds Playhouse, Leeds
- Nick Butcher and Tom Ling for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London
- Elvis Costello for Cold War at the Almeida Theatre, London
- WINNER: Jack Godfrey for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester
Best West End Debut Performer (Sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation):
- Francesca Amewudah-Rivers for Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London
- Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre, London
- Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke at Ambassadors Theatre, London
- Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London
- Toheeb Jimoh for Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre, London
- Ed Larkin for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London
- Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre, London
- WINNER: Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre, London
Best Creative West End Debut (sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment):
- WINNER: Daniel Bailey (director) for Red Pitch at @sohoplace, London
- Jim Barne and Kit Buchan (composer, lyricist) for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at the Criterion Theatre, London
- Marcelo Dos Santos (writer) for Backstairs Billy at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London
- Kip Williams (director) for The Picture of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
- Brian Yorkey (lyricist) and Tom Kitt (composer) for Next to Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre, London