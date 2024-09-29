The Stage Debut Awards 2024 winners announced including Jack Wolfe, Grace Hodgett Young and Jeevan Braich

The award winners have been revealed

The Stage has announced the winners for the 2024 Debut Awards, recognising emerging talent in UK theatre.

The winners were revealed at a ceremony at 8 Northumberland Avenue, hosted by Divina De Campo.

The Full List of 2024 Nominees

Best Performer in a Play (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide):

Deborah Ayorinde for Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

Imogen Elliott for The Voice of the Turtle at Jermyn Street Theatre, London

Kasper Hilton-Hille for That Face at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Gareth John for Housemates at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London

Nadia Parkes for The House Party at Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester

Taylor Russell for The Effect at the National Theatre, London

WINNER: Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide at the National Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical (sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment):

Scarlett Ayers for The Verge of Forever at the Other Palace, London

WINNER: Jeevan Braich for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

Laura Dawkes for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

Myles Frost for MJ the Musical at Prince Edward Theatre, London

Joshua Ginsberg for Cable Street at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

WINNER: Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Best Director (sponsored by Arts Council England):

Ellie Coote for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester

WINNER: Sophie Drake for The Bleeding Tree at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Emily Foran for Little Women at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Designer (sponsored by Preevue):

WINNER: Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video) for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Ellie Koslowsky (set) for Vegetables at A secret location, London

Nadya Sayapina (set), Anastasiya Ryabova (costume), Lidiia Dresch-Pyshna (costume) and Dmytro Guk (video/projection) for King Stakh’s Wild Hunt at Barbican Theatre, London

Skylar Turnbull Hurd (lighting) for These Demons at Theatre503, London

Best Writer (sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions):

WINNER: Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre, London

Martha Loader for Bindweed at Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Harry McDonald for Foam at the Finborough Theatre, London

Hannah Morley for We Could All Be Perfect at Sheffield Theatres, Sheffield

WINNER: Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Anastasia Osei-Kuffour for Love Steps at the Omnibus Theatre, London

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer (sponsored by Crossroads Live):

Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab for The Enormous Crocodile at Leeds Playhouse, Leeds

Nick Butcher and Tom Ling for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London

Elvis Costello for Cold War at the Almeida Theatre, London

WINNER: Jack Godfrey for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester

Best West End Debut Performer (Sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation):

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers for Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York’s Theatre, London

Will Close for Dear England at the National Theatre, London

Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke at Ambassadors Theatre, London

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Toheeb Jimoh for Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre, London

Ed Larkin for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at the Phoenix Theatre, London

WINNER: Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at Wyndham’s Theatre, London

Best Creative West End Debut (sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment):