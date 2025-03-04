The Old Vic’s A Christmas Carol to return

For the ninth year running, the show is back at the London venue

The Old Vic has announced that A Christmas Carol will return for its ninth consecutive year.

Adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production has become a fixture in the theatre’s calendar since it first opened in 2017.

Last year’s run saw 52 per cent of attendees visiting the Old Vic for the first time, marking a record-breaking year for the production. The theatre also streamed the 2020 version of the show to 351 care homes across the country for free.

Warchus reflected on the show’s unexpected longevity, having originally been intended as a one-off production: “Jack Thorne’s superb script, in this joy-filled production, continues to delight and inspire audiences and delivers a message which feels as important as ever. Not only is this evidenced in the popularity of this version, but also in the ever-increasing charity donations from our audiences through the post-show bucket collection.

“From their incredible generosity, we have raised over £1.9million globally since 2017 – money which goes directly to food poverty and deprivation-focussed charities, making a tangible difference for those who need it.”

The 2024/25 production raised a record £235,000 for Waterloo Foodbank, contributing to the ongoing charitable efforts associated with the production.

It will be running from 12 November 2025 to 10 January 2026. Tickets for the 2025 run will go on general sale on Thursday 6 March at 10am. Further details, including casting, are yet to be announced.