The Mad Ones musical to offer post-show performances from guest stars

The Drama Desk-nominated musical The Mad Ones will run at the Other Palace Studio for a four-week run this summer, and a series of post-show events has been announced.

The Mad Ones tells the story of Samantha Brown, a high school senior grappling with grief and the weight of her future after the death of her best friend, Kelly.

Originally premiering off-Broadway in 2017 under the title The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, the show has since gained a strong online following. Its viral popularity includes millions of YouTube views and the sale of over 15,000 pieces of sheet music before licensing rights were made available.

Following a well-received run at Birmingham’s Old Joint Stock Theatre in April 2023, the production marks the musical’s London debut. It has music by Bree Lowdermilk and book and lyrics by Kait Kerrigan (The Great Gatsby).

Directed by Emily Susanne Lloyd and with musical direction by Callum Thompson, the production is presented by Electric Press Productions in association with West End Best Friend Productions.

Set to star are Courtney Stapleton as Kelly, Dora Gee as Sam, Gabriel Hinchcliffe as Adam, and Thea-Jo Wolfe as Beverly, with Eliza Bowden as swing.

Announced today, The Mad Ones will offer encore performances to audiences, taking place on 13, 20 and 27 May. They are called “There Was An After Party”, a playful take on one of the hit numbers.

Appearing first is Lauren Jones, followed by the pairing of Lois Mia Chapman and Jordan Donnelly. Performing at the final afterparty will be WhatsOnStage Award nominee Stevie Doc.

At the events, the stars will perform their rendition of either “Run Away With Me” or “Say The Word” from the musical.

The Mad Ones runs from 7 May to 1 June 2025.