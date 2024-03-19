The Little Big Things musical and more to be streamed on National Theatre at Home

New British musical The Little Big Things will be available to watch at home this spring.

The piece, penned by Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White, is based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, who became almost entirely paralysed during an accident on holiday. It received a stellar five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage last September when it had its world premiere in the West End.

The show played a limited season until 2 March 2024 at new venue @sohoplace. Late last year it was nominated for four WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Musical, going on to win Best Casting Direction last month, with three Olivier Awards nominations confirmed last week, including Best New Musical.

Take a look at one of the tracks – “Feel Like This”:

Also being streamed soon is the award-winning revival of Constellations, featuring four different cast combinations, as well as Gecko’s hit play Kin, Emily Burns’ new revival of Dodie Smith play Dear Octopus and Sarah Gordon’s Underdog, which is about to start previews in the Dorfman Theatre.

Streaming dates for all shows are to be revealed.