The Lion King unveils new West End casting plans

The show continues at the Lyceum Theatre in London

Disney has unveiled new casting for The Lion King.

The much-loved stage version of the iconic Disney musical continues its run at the Lyceum Theatre. Julie Taymor’s adaptation of the classic Disney film first opened on Broadway in 1997, coming to the West End two years later.

Just weeks after welcoming its 20 millionth guest, and a few months after 25th anniversary celebrations, the show marked its 10,000th performance in London.

In the production, Owen Chaponda currently plays Simba.

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje will return as Simba from 6 May 2025 until 28 September, having previously played the role on the UK and Ireland tour. Hope Maine will then play the role until 25 January 2026.

Ardern-Sodje said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Pridelands as Simba, having previously had the joy of playing the role on the UK and Ireland tour. Joining the iconic London production at the Lyceum Theatre, which recently celebrated its 10,000th performance, is a dream come true.”

Also joining the cast from 6 May will be Pierre van Heerden as Pumba, who previously played the role on the International Tour and Sadia McEwen as Shenzi, who is currently playing Sarabi in the London production.

They join current principal cast members George Asprey as Scar, Shaun Escoffery as Mufasa, Thenjiwe Nofemele as Rafiki, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Alan McHale as Timon, Merryl Ansah as Nala, Jorell Coiffic-Kamall as Banzai and Mark Tatham as Ed.

New members of the ensemble cast include Solomon Gordon, Reece McKenzie, Candida Mosoma, Nicholas Nkuna, Andrew Parfitt, Jessica Reeve and Rochelle Sherona.

