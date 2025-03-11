Disney’s The Sound of Magic to launch UK tour

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic will tour the UK next year.

The Novello Orchestra will perform some of Disney’s most memorable songs and scores for a symphonic celebration of a century of music, animation and memories.

The event will see beloved characters and music from the Walt Disney Animation Studios catalog come to life on stage and screen, with additional new medleys and suites.

It’ll feature songs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, The Lion King, Fantasia, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and more.

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic‘s creative team includes creative director Amy Tinkham, music director Giles Martin, and arranger and orchestrator Ben Foster.

The show will open at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on 20 February 2026, before visiting Birmingham Symphony Hall (21 February), Edinburgh Usher Hall (24 February), York Barbican (25 February), Sheffield City Hall (26 February) and London Eventim Apollo (28 February).

It’ll return in May and visit Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (3 May) and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (4 May).