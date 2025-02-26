The Lion King celebrates West End milestone

Disney’s The Lion King has marked a special occasion in the West End this week!

Just weeks after welcoming its 20 millionth guest, and a few months after 25th anniversary celebrations, the show marked its 10,000th performance in London.

See a photo of the company last night (25 February) below:

The milestones were recognised last week with a free pop-up at Battersea Power Station. You can watch our video below:

Going into its 26th year, The Lion King has been transformed. The show paused for a week last year to upgrade lighting and the automation at the venue, making the production more modern, durable, and environmentally friendly. You can see more of the changes (and ride Pride Rock!) in the video below:

The much-loved stage version of the iconic Disney musical continues its run at the Lyceum Theatre. Shaun Escoffrey plays Mufasa and Owen Chaponda plays Simba, they’re joined by Merryl Ansah as Nala, George Asprey as Scar, Gary Jordan as Zazu, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Thenjiwe Thendiva Nofemele as Rafiki, Mark Roper as Pumbaa and Mark Tatham as Ed.

Rhiane Drummond as Shenzi, and Jorell Coiffic-Kamall as Banzai, round out the cast alongside ensemble members: Gibsa Bah, Shaquille Brush, Stedroy Cabey, Nikki Cheung, Kat Collings, Marlee Jay, Tomas Larraguivel, Gennaro Maffettone, Lanya Matthews, Daniel Mejia, Sipho Mlombile, Ntethelelo Nhlapo, Dillan Hope Suttle and Francesca Thompson.

Tickets are on sale below.