The Lion King concert to be released on Disney Plus next month

It was recorded live last year

Alex Wood

30 January 2025

lionk
Artwork for The Lion King, © Disney

Disney+ will debut The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl concert special next month.

The live-to-film concert features a 70-person orchestra, dancers, projection mapping images, and the Broadway show’s costumes and puppetry, markin the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.

It includes appearances by the original voice cast and Broadway show members. Notable performers include Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, Heather Headley, Bradley Gibson, North West, and Jennifer Hudson.

The concert is produced by Disney Concerts, Fulwell 73 Productions, AMP Worldwide, and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, with Gabe Turner and Sally Wood as creative showrunners, Paul Dugdale as director, and Misty Buckley as production designer.

It will be available from 7 February 2025.

The stage production recently marked 25 years in the West End, where it continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre.

