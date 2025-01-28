The Lion King to present pop-up at Battersea Power Station to mark fresh milestones

Disney’s The Lion King is marking two major milestones in its West End run with a free pop-up exhibition at Battersea Power Station.

The production, currently in its 26th year, will celebrate its 10,000th performance and welcome its 20 millionth guest next month at the Lyceum Theatre.

The exhibition will run during the half-term week from 17 to 23 February 2025, taking place in Battersea Power Station’s Turbine Hall A.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see masks, puppets, and costumes from the musical up close, including those of characters such as Rafiki, Zazu, Mufasa, Simba, and Nala. The display will also explore the creative inspirations behind these designs.

Workshops for families, led by Disney Teaching Artists, will run alongside the installation, offering interactive experiences for visitors. Additional surprises are also planned throughout the week.

Julie Taymor’s stage adaptation of The Lion King premiered on Broadway in 1997. Since then, 25 global productions have been created in nine languages, including English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin, and Portuguese.