The Hunger Games stage show announces major extension

The colossal hit is currently in previews

The first-ever, long-awaited stage adaptation of The Hunger Games has announced a major extension as it progresses through previews.

Adapted by award-winning playwright Conor McPherson and directed by Matthew Dunster, the production is based on Suzanne Collins’ first novel in her series, and the Lionsgate film. It plays at the newly constructed Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre.

The creative team has been workshopping the play for over a year, developing a theatrical approach to bring the world of Panem to life in an immersive, in-the-round setting. Watch a teaser video from the workshops here.

The central role of Katniss Everdeen is played by Mia Carragher, joined by Euan Garrett as Peeta Mellark and Joshua Lacey as Haymitch Abernathy. Tristan Waterson plays Gale Hawthorne, Sophia Ally plays Primrose Everdeen and Ruth Everett plays Mrs Everdeen. Tamsin Carroll plays Effie Trinket, while Stavros Demetraki plays Caesar Flickerman and Nathan Ives-Moiba plays Cinna. The role of President Snow is played by John Malkovich, appearing via video screen.

Watch footage from rehearsals:

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (swing), Alexandra Barredo (ensemble), Imogen Brooke (ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, ensemble and fight captain), Marcellus Hill (Thresh), Matthew Ives (swing and swing captain), Jessica Lee (Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Glimmer), Kiera Milward (swing), Felipe Pacheo (Cato and fight captain), Redmond Rance (Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Fossa and movement captain) and Rory Toms (Fila).

Joining McPherson and Dunster on the creative team are Miriam Buether (set designer), Moi Tran (costume designer), Charlotte Broom (choreographer), Lucy Carter (lighting designer), Ian Dickinson for Autograph (sound designer), Tal Rosner (video designer), Chris Fisher (illusions), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Suspended Illusions (performer flying), James Maloney (arranger, musical director and additional compositions), Amy Ball (casting director), James Robert Moore (associate director), Robyn Grant (creative assistant director), Luke Smith, (associate set designer) and Lloyd Thomas (production manager).

The Hunger Games series has sold over 100 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 52 languages. The films have grossed more than $3.4 billion globally. A new novel in the series, Sunrise on the Reaping, was released earlier this year with a film adaptation scheduled for November 2026.

The production takes place at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, a newly designed 1,200-seat venue built to host the world premiere. Staged in the round, audiences are be seated in one of the districts, with District 12 notably missing.

The show has extended until 18 October 2026, with a press night scheduled for 12 November 2025.