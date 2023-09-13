Storyhouse to revive Kinky Boots next spring

The international hit musical Kinky Boots is set to take the stage at Storyhouse in Chester next year.

With a Tony and Grammy® winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the piece runs from from 3 to 18 May 2024.

Based on the beloved Miramax motion picture, the story follows Charlie Price, who inherits a struggling shoe factory. His encounter with drag queen Lola leads to a transformation in the business model as they embark on a journey that defies convention.

Suzie Henderson, creative director of Storyhouse, expressed her excitement about the production, saying: “Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of this sensational production. We are thrilled to be producing this for audiences in Chester.”

Casting and creative team for the production are to be revealed.