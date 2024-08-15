Star-studded Sondheim on Sondheim concert reveals full cast

The musical revue will be staged this October

Exclusive: Complete casting has been confirmed for the hit musical revue Sondheim on Sondheim, James Lapine’s celebration of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Offering a portrait of Sondheim through his own words and music, the piece will involve two dozen songs framed by video interviews. Conceived by Lapine, the revue uses original and archival footage to create a collage of Sondheim’s life and career. Songs from 19 different Sondheim musicals, including West Side Story, Company, Follies, and Into The Woods, are featured.

The cast will include Georgina Onuorah, Jenna Russell, and Scarlett Strallen, alongside newly revealed additions Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Josefina Gabrielle, Jak Malone, Clive Rowe and Jack Wolfe.

Previously announced Fra Fee is no longer scheduled to appear.

Directed by Paul Foster, with musical direction by Alex Parker and choreography by Joanna Goodwin, this production reunites the team behind the 2022 concert of Gypsy at Alexandra Palace. The creative team also includes lighting designer Jack Weir, sound designer Paul Smith, and video designer Neil McDowell Smith.

Sondheim on Sondheim will feature a 14-piece onstage orchestra and is produced by Quick Fantastic, with stagings on Sunday 20 October, and Monday 21 October.

Tickets are on sale now via the Alexandra Palace website. Prices are £25, £40, and £60, with premium tickets available for £75, all subject to a booking fee.