Standing at the Sky’s Edge releases West End trailer

The smash hit British musical is now at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Alex Wood
London
The cast of Standing at the Sky’s Edge, still from the trailer

A trailer has been released for Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End.

Now enjoying a run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the production was once again awarded the full five stars in our WhatsOnStage review, hailing it as a “towering feat of contemporary musical theatre”.

Footage from the show has now been released:

Following the curtain call a couple of weeks ago, we caught up with writer Chris Bush, director Robert Hastie and castmates Elizabeth Ayodele, Joel Harper-Jackson, Samuel Jordan, Baker Mukasa, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Lauryn Redding, and Rachael Wooding. Find out what they had to say about the momentous occasion below:

Tickets and further information for Standing at the Sky’s Edge are on sale below.

