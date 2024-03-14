Standing at the Sky’s Edge releases West End trailer

The smash hit British musical is now at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

A trailer has been released for Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End.

Now enjoying a run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the production was once again awarded the full five stars in our WhatsOnStage review, hailing it as a “towering feat of contemporary musical theatre”.

Footage from the show has now been released:

Following the curtain call a couple of weeks ago, we caught up with writer Chris Bush, director Robert Hastie and castmates Elizabeth Ayodele, Joel Harper-Jackson, Samuel Jordan, Baker Mukasa, Laura Pitt-Pulford, Lauryn Redding, and Rachael Wooding. Find out what they had to say about the momentous occasion below:

