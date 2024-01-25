Photos

Standing at the Sky’s Edge in rehearsals ahead of West End run

The show opens at the Gillian Lynne Theatre next month

Alex Wood
London
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Sharlene Hector, Rachael Wooding, Joel Harper-Jackson, Elizabeth Ayodele, Laura Pitt-Pulford and the cast, © Johan Persson

Take a look inside rehearsals for for Sheffield Theatres’ Standing at the Sky’s Edge, ahead of the show’s West End transfer next month.

Co-produced by the National Theatre with Various Productions, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its 2022 run at the Crucible in Sheffield, before it transferred to the National’s Olivier stage.

Described as “a love letter to Sheffield and ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate”, the musical follows three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. It features a book by Chris Bush and songs by Richard Hawley, and picked up the Olivier Award for Best New Musical last year.

Joining the cast for the new run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre are Elizabeth Ayodele (Small Island) as Joy, Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock) as Harry, Sharlene Hector (A Strange Loop) as Grace, Mel Lowe (Orlando) as Connie, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Poppy and Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle) as Nikki. Returning to reprise their roles are Samuel Jordan (Masters of the Air) as Jimmy, Baker Mukasa (The Comedy of Errors) as George, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty) as Marcus and Rachael Wooding (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Rose.

Completing the company are Jonathan Andre (The Lion King) as Max, Jonathon Bentley (From Here to Eternity) as Gary, Mya Fox-Scott (making her professional debut) as Jenny, Rachael Louise Miller (Les Misérables) as Cathy, Adam Price (Privates on Parade) as Charles, Nicola Sloane (Backstairs Billy) as Vivienne, Lillie-Pearl Wildman (Sunset Boulevard) as Justine and David McKechnie (Flowers for Mrs Harris) as Joe/Workman.

Also appearing are Monique Ashe-Palmer, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Viquichele Cross, Jamie Doncaster, Caroline Fitzgerald, Jerome Lincoln, Sean McLevy and Karen Wilkinson.

The young company in the show are Alayna Anderson, Luca Foster-Lejeune, Renee Hart, Eric Madgwick, Chioma Nduka, and Sam Stocks.

Alongside director Robert Hastie, the creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, choreographer Lynne Page, orchestrator and arranger and originating music supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Bobby Aitken, wigs, hair, and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa, casting director Stuart Burt CDG, children’s casting director Chloe Blake and dialect coaches Michaela Kennen and Shereen Ibrahim. The associate director is Elin Schofield, associate choreographer is Thomas Herron, musical director and associate music supervisor is Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer is Jonas Roebuck, and associate costume designer is Sally Wilson.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 February, with tickets on sale below.

STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Joel Harper-Jackson, © Jogan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Baker Mukasa, © Johan Persson
Chioma Nduka, Renee Hart, Alayna Anderson in rehearsals for Standing at the Sky's Edge in the West End. ©CameronSlaterPhotography
Chioma Nduka, Renee Hart, Alayna Anderson, © Cameron Slater Photography
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Laura Pitt-Pulford and Baker Mukasa, © Johan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Rachael Louise Miller, Jonathon Bentley and the cast, © Johan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Rachael Wooding and Joel Harper-Jackson, © Johan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Lauryn Redding, © Johan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Rachael Wooding, © Johan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Mel Lowe, © Johan Persson
Samuel Jordan in rehearsals for Standing at the Sky's Edge in the West End. ©CameronSlaterPhotography
Samuel Jordan, ©Cameron Slater Photography
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Sharlene Hector, © Johan Persson
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
The cast of Standing at the Sky’s Edge, © Johan Persson Photography
STANDING ON THE SKYS EDGE
Thomas Herron (associate choreographer), © John Persson

