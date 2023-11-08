Cast for Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End announced

Standing at the Sky’s Edge has revealed the initial casting for its 2024 West End transfer.

Co-produced by the National Theatre with Sheffield Theatres in association with Various Productions, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its 2022 run at the Crucible in Sheffield, before it transferred to the National’s Olivier stage.

Described as “a love letter to Sheffield and ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate”, the musical follows three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. It features a book by Chris Bush and songs by Richard Hawley. It picked up the Olivier Award for Best New Musical earlier this year.

Joining the cast for the new run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre are Elizabeth Ayodele (Small Island) as Joy, Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock) as Harry, Sharlene Hector (A Strange Loop) as Grace, Mel Lowe (Orlando) as Connie, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Poppy and Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle) as Nikki.

Returning to reprise their roles are Samuel Jordan (Masters of the Air) as Jimmy, Baker Mukasa (The Comedy of Errors) as George, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty) as Marcus and Rachael Wooding (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Rose. Further casting will be announced.

Director Robert Hastie said: “I’m thrilled that many of the company who created Standing at the Sky’s Edge in Sheffield and at the National Theatre are continuing to tell this important story in the West End, and equally excited that a brilliant new group of actors are joining the cast to bring new perspectives and fresh takes on Chris’s characters and Richard’s songs.

“Getting the casting right is central to any show’s success, but with this show it feels particularly crucial. The characters in this show might be fictional, but they represent real people’s lives, so the actors who embody these roles need to take pride in telling these beautiful human stories, and I’m confident that this incredible cast will do exactly that.”

Alongside Hastie, the creative team also includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, choreographer Lynne Page, orchestrator, arranger and originating music supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Bobby Aitken and wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa. Casting is directed by Stuart Burt.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 February 2024, following on from the West End run of Crazy for You.