Samuel Jordan performs “Midnight Train” from Standing at the Sky’s Edge in the West End

Have a first listen to Samuel Jordan perform a number from Sheffield Theatres’ Standing at the Sky’s Edge ahead of its imminent West End transfer.

Co-produced by the National Theatre with Various Productions, the piece received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its 2022 run at the Crucible in Sheffield, before it transferred to the National’s Olivier stage, where it went on to win the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Described as “a love letter to Sheffield and ode to the iconic Park Hill Estate”, the musical follows three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades. It features a book by Chris Bush and songs by Richard Hawley.

Joining the cast for the new run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre are Elizabeth Ayodele (Small Island) as Joy, Joel Harper-Jackson (Cock) as Harry, Sharlene Hector (A Strange Loop) as Grace, Mel Lowe (Orlando) as Connie, Laura Pitt-Pulford (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers) as Poppy and Lauryn Redding (Bloody Elle) as Nikki.

Returning to reprise their roles are Jordan (Masters of the Air) as Jimmy, Baker Mukasa (The Comedy of Errors) as George, Alastair Natkiel (Line of Duty) as Marcus and Rachael Wooding (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Rose. Further casting will be announced very, very soon.

Watch the performance here:

Alongside director Robert Hastie, the creative team includes set and costume designer Ben Stones, choreographer Lynne Page, orchestrator, arranger and originating music supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Mark Henderson, sound designer Bobby Aitken and wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa. Casting is directed by Stuart Burt.

Standing at the Sky’s Edge will run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 8 February 2024, following on from the West End run of Crazy for You.