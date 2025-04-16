SNL UK is on the hunt for new talent – it should look to our stages

With news this month that Lorne Michaels will be bringing a UK version of Saturday Night Live to our shores next year, the inevitable question would be: “who is going to star?”

The SNL company in the US boasts some of the greatest comedic talents of the last century – Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, and Tina Fey all have it on their résumés. A lot of those breakout stars came up through the US improv comedy circuit – known for quick-thinking comedy bits and one-line zingers that suit the rapid turnaround required for a show like SNL.

There’s no doubt that producers will have similar instincts when it comes to UK casting: if you throw a pebble at the Edinburgh Fringe you practically hit another improv comedy act’s poster. The UK also has a magnificent (and often under-appreciated) clowning scene that could work incredibly well with the sorts of comedy bits that do well on SNL. Quick thinking, left-field approaches and the ability not to corpse are must-haves.

I’d argue that the team should cast their net even further. Across the UK is a huge reservoir of stage performers with comedic instincts making short-form content (which is, ultimately, what SNL is) in their changing rooms or between jobs. You need only scroll through the feed of performers like Rob Madge, Abbie Budden, Grace Mouat, Hannah Lowther, Jonny Weldon or Tom Xander to see those with an eye not only for fantastic content, but also timing, scripting and framing. Many hours sitting around in dressing rooms with other creatives often achieves stellar results. Plus they come with already-established audiences that will watch, share and champion their appearances.

As Rufus Hound commented recently on a WhatsOnStage social post, comedy is an often unappreciated artform in the theatre world – requiring a very specific set of skills. Those are skills that stage performers have spent years, decades often, honing – and SNL would be foolish to overlook that wellspring. Or, if all else fails, just hire the Mischief Comedy crew.